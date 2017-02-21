When it came to the basketball

future of Peyton Aldridge, LaBrae High coach Chad Kiser never had any doubt.

In fact, as Kiser recalls, neither did the Davidson coaches when they came to LaBrae in hopes of luring Aldridge to their school.

“During Peyton’s senior year (in 2014), I remember the Davidson staff telling Peyton, ‘you could come in and start for us today,’” Kiser said. “Even then, it was clear he had all the tools. He had the smarts and the work ethic, and he was still improving his game in so many ways.”

“There was little doubt Peyton was ready for the next level.”

Ready he was!

Aldridge did in fact head to Davidson, where as a freshman he started in all 32 of the Wildcats’ games. He was named to the Atlantic-10 All-Rookie team after averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Two years later, Aldridge’s game — and his numbers — continues to soar.

A junior, Aldridge leads Davidson in points (20.7 ppg), rebounds (7.5 rpg) and free throw percentage (.853).

