YOUNGSTOWN — The Herman Legal Group, in partnership with the Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana, is offering a free “Know Your RIghts” immigration law workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OCCHA, 3660 Shirley Road.

The workshop will address the immigration climate, including President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration, and offer tips to help keep local immigrant families safe. Attorneys Frank Krajenke, who was counsel to the Mexican Consulate in Detroit for 10 years, and Richard Herman, are co-presenters.

The immigrant community has to prepare for worst-case scenarios under the new administration, which may include an increase in immigration arrests and placement in removal proceedings, and repeal of some of President Obama’s executive orders like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Herman said.

Advance registration is required. For information, call Herman at Herman at 440- 359-8733 or OCCHA, at 330-781-1808.