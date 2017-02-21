JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Immigration workshop is Thursday at OCCHA in Youngstown



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 6:47 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Herman Legal Group, in partnership with the Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana, is offering a free “Know Your RIghts” immigration law workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OCCHA, 3660 Shirley Road.

The workshop will address the immigration climate, including President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration, and offer tips to help keep local immigrant families safe. Attorneys Frank Krajenke, who was counsel to the Mexican Consulate in Detroit for 10 years, and Richard Herman, are co-presenters.

The immigrant community has to prepare for worst-case scenarios under the new administration, which may include an increase in immigration arrests and placement in removal proceedings, and repeal of some of President Obama’s executive orders like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Herman said.

Advance registration is required. For information, call Herman at Herman at 440- 359-8733 or OCCHA, at 330-781-1808.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes