HUBBARD

City council’s streets and sidewalks committee has selected seven roads to be resurfaced in 2017.

Though council still has to formally approve the list of streets to go out for bids, the city is looking to pave Cyrus Avenue from West Liberty Street to School Street, Wheeler Road from Cyrus Avenue to Caroline Avenue, School Street from Stewart Avenue to North Main Street, Jackson Street from School Street to West Park Avenue, Grandview Avenue from Ravine Drive to Melody Lane and Elmwood Drive from Jerry Drive to the railroad tracks.

The city will cover the estimated cost for those streets with $100,000 from its capital improvements fund and $53,481 from its general fund. Additionally, the Ohio Public Works Commission has granted the city $74,000 to resurface Myron Street from West Liberty Street to the road’s end.

In other business, council voted Monday to authorize the Ohio Department of Transportation to put in new guardrails on state Route 616. The replacement will be at no cost to the city.