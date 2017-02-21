It is the hope of Eastern Gateway Community College to have four sports programs up and competing over the course of the next several academic years.

Gators athetic director John Zizzo has already cleared one hurdle by laying the groundwork for the school’s charter baseball program, which is set to begin practice this fall and take on a full schedule in 2018.

Zizzo’s first task was to hire a head coach and he didn’t have to look any further that his own backyard when he secured a commitment from former Cleveland Indians twirler and Niles resident Jason Stanford is its first leader.

Stanford, who served as Howland High School head baseball coach and enjoyed a stint as Youngstown State’s pitching coach, told the Curbstone Coaches during Monday’s meeting at Avion Banquet Center that it is a dream come true to manage at the collegiate level.

”It will take grit, determination and hard work, but we’re ready and more than up to the challenge,” Stanford said. “I have the passion, drive and football mentality that I can translate to our baseball program. I’m a grinder who is going to find a way to compete from the very first day and I expect our players to be accountable as I am to be accountable.”

