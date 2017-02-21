JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Child safe after falling out of car during police chase



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 9:31 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a child in a car being chased Monday by police on the East Side fell out of the car onto a South Forest Avenue yard.

Police were chasing a car driven by Mister Jackson, 30, of South Forest Avenue that had been fleeing Austintown police when the door flung open and the child, a 6-year-old boy, was clinging to the door.

The child fell in the yard and an officer picked him up, reports said. Police terminated the chase at Jacob Road and Oak Street but tailed Jackson's car.

He abandoned it on Rutledge Drive and was caught behind a home there.

The child was given to a grandparent.

Jackson is in the Mahoning County jail on charges from Youngstown including fleeing and eluding and child endangering.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes