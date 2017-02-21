YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a child in a car being chased Monday by police on the East Side fell out of the car onto a South Forest Avenue yard.

Police were chasing a car driven by Mister Jackson, 30, of South Forest Avenue that had been fleeing Austintown police when the door flung open and the child, a 6-year-old boy, was clinging to the door.

The child fell in the yard and an officer picked him up, reports said. Police terminated the chase at Jacob Road and Oak Street but tailed Jackson's car.

He abandoned it on Rutledge Drive and was caught behind a home there.

The child was given to a grandparent.

Jackson is in the Mahoning County jail on charges from Youngstown including fleeing and eluding and child endangering.