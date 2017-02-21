Heading to Canton for the state tournament isn’t anything to new to the Canfield boys swim team. In fact, all four swimmers who qualified for this year’s competition were there last year.

Bobby Kutsch, Lake Bennett, Kamran Sarac and Cullen Brady will have another go-round at racking up some hardware in both the 400 meter freestyle relay and the 200 meter freestyle relay.

“It’s been a crazy experience. My freshman year, we’ve pulled off coming to state in the 200 free relay. Sophomore year, we went back with a 400 free relay, which was even more fun because we were the underdog. This year, we made it in both and we’re looking forward to it,” Sarac said.

The team has been swimming together their whole lives, but this is their first season competing in the same relay together. Cullen joined the three seniors during last year’s season.

“The relationship we’ve formed over this entire year and these past few years is just tremendous,” Sarac said. “We’re always out for each other. We’re always there for each other. We have such a great connection. They’re a wonderful group of guys.”

Kutsch, a sophomore, echoed his teammate.

“I’ve swam with them all my life, so going to state with them is just unbelievably awesome,” Kutsch said. “You know everyone’s quirks, like are they going to have a good swim or a bad swim and things like that.”

The group qualified for state by finishing third at districts with a time of 1:28.06 in the 200 free relay and a time of 3:16.45 in the 400 free relay. Kutsch leads the pack, while Lake and Kamran take up the middle and Cullen anchors.

To read more, come back to the sports section of vindy.com or catch Tuesday's print edition.