NILES — A not-guilty plea was entered and bond of $100,000 was set this morning for Matthew Wilson, 32, on a murder charge.
Wilson of Niles and Minerva is accused of causing the death of his five-week-old baby Feb. 10 at the home he shared with the baby's mother on Bellair Court.
A 911 radio call log says Niles police were advised by Akron Children's Hospital staff on Feb. 11 that they believed the baby's injuries were consistent with being shaken or squeezed.
