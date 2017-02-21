NILES — A not-guilty plea was entered and bond of $100,000 was set this morning for Matthew Wilson, 32, on a murder charge.

Wilson of Niles and Minerva is accused of causing the death of his five-week-old baby Feb. 10 at the home he shared with the baby's mother on Bellair Court.

A 911 radio call log says Niles police were advised by Akron Children's Hospital staff on Feb. 11 that they believed the baby's injuries were consistent with being shaken or squeezed.