JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Bond set for $100,000 for man accused in baby's death



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 9:44 a.m.

NILES — A not-guilty plea was entered and bond of $100,000 was set this morning for Matthew Wilson, 32, on a murder charge.

Wilson of Niles and Minerva is accused of causing the death of his five-week-old baby Feb. 10 at the home he shared with the baby's mother on Bellair Court.

A 911 radio call log says Niles police were advised by Akron Children's Hospital staff on Feb. 11 that they believed the baby's injuries were consistent with being shaken or squeezed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes