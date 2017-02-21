YOUNGSTOWN — A bench trial is about to get underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for two of six people charged with a number of crimes in 2011 and 2012.

Vincent Moorer, 31, faces two counts of aggravated murder along with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated arson and attempted murder charges while Melvin Johnson, 30, faces similar charges. Johnson is not charged with any murders.

Prosecutors say the two were part of a drug ring on the East Side that murdered at least three people and committed other crimes. Two men were convicted last year and two more people still have cases pending.