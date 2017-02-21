JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Bench trial begins for 2 accused in drug ring



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 9:37 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A bench trial is about to get underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for two of six people charged with a number of crimes in 2011 and 2012.

Vincent Moorer, 31, faces two counts of aggravated murder along with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated arson and attempted murder charges while Melvin Johnson, 30, faces similar charges. Johnson is not charged with any murders.

Prosecutors say the two were part of a drug ring on the East Side that murdered at least three people and committed other crimes. Two men were convicted last year and two more people still have cases pending.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes