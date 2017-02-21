JOBS
Austintown chase ends with crash into house



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 1:15 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A police chase ended this morning when the car ran into a house on Westgate Avenue, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At 2:20 a.m., a state trooper attempted to stop the car on Mahoning Avenue near North Edgehill Avenue when the suspect fled south. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle before it coasted through several front yards and collided with a garage. Both the garage and two vehicles parked inside the garage sustained damage.

The car was stolen, and the suspect was able to elude officers. The OSHP said the pursuit covered a distance of less than a mile.

