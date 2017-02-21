JOBS
YSU professor gives presentation on Mahoning River



Published: Mon, February 20, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Without the Mahoning River, Lauren Schroeder, professor emeritus of evolution and ecology from Youngstown State University, said none of us would be in the city right now.

“We’re all here because of the river, and understanding the river and how it supported this community is important to understanding ourselves,” he said.

The Friends of the Mahoning River invited Schroeder, to give his presentation this evening on “The Saga of the Mahoning River” at Oak Hill Collaborative, 507 Oak Hill Ave., on the city’s South Side.

Patricia Dunbar, president of FOMR, said she invited him for his expertise on the waterway.

“He’s been working on the river for so long, and he has such a knowledge of the river, and he does tend to motivate people to get things done. So I thought it was a good idea to have him here,” she said.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

