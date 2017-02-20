YOUNGSTOWN — A Seneca Avenue man faces a felony charge of possession of marijuana after police found a large amount of the drug and slightly more than $1,000 in cash about 2:45 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop at Fairmont and Fifth avenues.

Reports said a car driven by Dale Kennedy Jr., 23, was pulled over because of an obstructed view. When officers approached the car, they could smell marijuana.

Kennedy was asked to get out of the car so it could be searched. When officers searched him, they found a large bag of suspected marijuana and the cash in his pants pockets. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said Kennedy was driving on an expired learner’s permit from 2003, also.