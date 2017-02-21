YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Community School is looking to expand over the next two years.

Currently, 325 students attend YCS. Superintendent Rachael Smith and Principal Heidi Cope plan to maintain the 40 sixth-grade students in seventh grade and then repeat the maintenance for eighth.

“It’s about family and keeping kids together and giving kids a good choice where they can attend school,” Smith said. “We want to be able to maintain them as long as we possibly can.”

Cope agreed.

“We are into a keeping-the-whole-family – of both students and actual families – vibe,” she said. “We want to keep our kids.”

For enrollment questions or information about the expansion call 330-746-2240.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com