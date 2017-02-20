YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police Saturday evening chased a man on foot on the North Side — and his brother and mother followed them.

Police working a YMHA detail about 9:30 p.m. at DuPont and Hammaker streets stopped to talk to several people in front of an apartment where complaints of drug dealing have surfaced, reports said. Luis Brito, 23, came out of a nearby building and asked police why they were “picking on everyone,” reports said.

His brother, Angel Brito, 24, was in the crowd, reports said.

Reports said officers saw two marijuana cigarettes at the foot of Angel Brito and they appeared to have been just smoked. When an officer tried to take him into custody, he ran, reports said, and Luis Brito and his mother followed police, reports said.

Reports said Angel Brito was ordered to the ground in the 200 block of Dupont Street and he obeyed. When he was searched police found a small amount of marijuana, eight pills and seven rounds of .22-caliber ammunition. Officers found a .22-caliber handgun on the path he ran as well, reports said and he was taken into custody.

Luis Brito continued yelling at police after they caught his brother and he was also taken into custody on a charge of obstructing official business. A large crowd also gathered and several officers had to keep them away from police, reports said.

Angel Brito is charged with obstructing official business, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and carrying concealed weapons. Both are expected to be arraigned in municipal court Tuesday.