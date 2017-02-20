KENT, Ohio (AP) — A man has died after a hostage situation with police in the city.

Police say the male suspect took a woman hostage in the laundry room of an apartment complex in Kent around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say police and SWAT teams evacuated the complex after they responded to an emergency call.

Officials say crews tried to negotiate with the suspect for hours to no avail.

Police say the standoff ended around 9 p.m. Officials say the suspect is now dead. Police did not disclose how the man died.

Police have not identified the suspect.

Authorities say the female hostage was taken to an area hospital. Police say she was not injured.