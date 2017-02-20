JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Suspect dies after 9-hour hostage standoff in Kent



Published: Mon, February 20, 2017 @ 3:20 p.m.

KENT, Ohio (AP) — A man has died after a hostage situation with police in the city.

Police say the male suspect took a woman hostage in the laundry room of an apartment complex in Kent around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say police and SWAT teams evacuated the complex after they responded to an emergency call.

Officials say crews tried to negotiate with the suspect for hours to no avail.

Police say the standoff ended around 9 p.m. Officials say the suspect is now dead. Police did not disclose how the man died.

Police have not identified the suspect.

Authorities say the female hostage was taken to an area hospital. Police say she was not injured.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes