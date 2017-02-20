BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday vowed to stand with the European Union and the NATO military alliance, but was met with some skepticism from leaders shaken by President Donald Trump’s more critical comments.

European Union Council President Donald Tusk said he had “open and frank talks” with Pence and that the bloc would watch closely to ensure the U.S. acts on its words of support.

“I heard words which are promising for the future, words which explain a lot about the new approach in Washington,” Tusk said.

“Too many new and sometimes surprising opinions have been voiced over this time about our relations — and our common security — for us to pretend that everything is as it used to be,” he said, adding that Europe was counting on the United States’ “wholehearted and unequivocal” support.

Tusk added, “Both Europeans and Americans must simply practice what they preach.”

Trump’s benevolence toward Russian President Vladimir Putin and campaign rhetoric that included branding NATO obsolete and vowing to undo a series of multinational trade deals has sparked anxiety in Europe. Trump was also supportive of Britain’s vote last year to leave the 28-nation EU, a withdrawal known as Brexit. And he has suggested that the EU itself could soon fall apart.