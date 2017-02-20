GIRARD — Anthony LaMarca, a musician from Boardman, describes the first time he entered Kuzman’s as akin to “stepping into another world.”

For five decades, the bar and dance hall, located at 1025 S. State St., drew crowds eager to hear polka music.

The establishment is now up for sale after the death of Helen Kuzman last month at 87. Helen’s husband and business partner, John Kuzman, died in 2010.

John and Helen’s nephew, Larry Moffett, also was instrumental in running the business during its later years.

A broker with Metro Group Inc. said a buyer is interested in purchasing the property. The Realtor declined to give the buyer’s name, but said that person planned to replace Kuzman’s with a similar venue.

For Del Sinchak, a local polka legend, the loss of Kuzman’s marks the end of an era.

For the last 50 years, the band leader has played Kuzman’s more times than he can count. Among Sinchak’s many memories of the place, one experience stands out.

