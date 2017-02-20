JOBS
Owner says Antone's Banquet Centre is NOT closing



Published: Mon, February 20, 2017 @ 12:20 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Ross Scianna is adamant that Antone's Banquet Centre on Market Street is not closing.

Reports of the business closing circulated around social media starting Sunday, Scianna said. Now, other area event centers are posting that the venue is closing.

The center is calling those with booked events to let them know they are not closing.

"Somebody put that out on social media," Scianna said. "We don't know who did it."

Antone's has been in business since 1961 and has operated at 8578 Market St. in Boardman for 28 years.

See Tuesday's Vindicator for an exclusive interview with Scianna.

