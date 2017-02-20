JOBS
Kasich wants Ohio teachers to complete business externships



Published: Mon, February 20, 2017 @ 9:54 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A provision in Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) budget proposal would require Ohio teachers to complete externships with a local business in order to have their licenses renewed.

That renewal process generally occurs every five years.

Kasich believes the externships would help involve businesses more in education.

The Republican says too many high school graduates are pursuing expensive college degrees that don’t prepare them for realistic jobs. He says that teachers gaining “on-site work experience” with businesses or local chambers of commerce would help better serve students for more 21st-century careers.

The president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers says she thinks it could be a beneficial option for some teachers but would rather see it considered as a recommendation or best practice, not a mandatory requirement.

