Girl Scout cookie sale is 100 years old



Published: Mon, February 20, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

MACEDONIA — A century ago, a group of innovative girls started what would become a national tradition: Girl Scout cookies. Today, it’s the country’s largest girl-led business.

On Friday through Sunday, Girl Scouts of North East Ohio, along with councils across the country, will participate in the 100th anniversary of the first-known sale of Girl Scout cookies.

In addition to customers gratifying their sweet tooth by placing orders for favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils and the new S’mores cookie, the Scouts have fun participating in the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend and learn five essential skills: decision-making, goal-setting, augmenting people skills, money management and business ethics.

It also gives them the opportunity to talk about their goals and showcase their cookie-selling abilities through in-person and digital sales throughout Northeast Ohio.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

