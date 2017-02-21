WARREN — Auto Parkit, the Los Angeles-based automated parking company operated by Warren native Christopher Alan, is moving forward with the purchase of former Packard Electric buildings on Dana Street.

Alan said he also has identified a backup site, should the Packard site not work out.

“Dasher Lawless Automation Auto Parkit is moving forward, period. We’re very positive on the area. We think it’s a great opportunity for us,” Alan told The Vindicator on Monday. “The question is, are we moving forward at the Packard site.

“I’m hopeful [that] will be the site.”

Dasher Lawless Inc. is the name of Alan’s development company, which has spent more than 25 years in the building industry in California, Florida and Ohio, according to its website.

Alan announced his intention to relocate Auto Parkit’s engineering and manufacturing facilities to the former Packard facilities in Warren in October 2015. Since then, there have been environmental studies done at the site to determine the scope of the cleanup needed.

Alan says the cleanup cost appears to be manageable. Though there have been challenges, he believes local and state officials will take the necessary steps to provide him with a clean site.

“I think between Trumbull County and city of Warren and the [Western Reserve] Port Authority and JobsOhio that the will is there to get the site cleaned up, whatever it takes to get us to come,” he said.

