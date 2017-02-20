JOBS
Brown to address 'surprise billing' in Youngstown Tuesday



Published: Mon, February 20, 2017 @ 10:07 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, will be at the Ohio Nurses Association District 3 Office at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to discuss new legislation to address the practice of “surprise billing,” when a patient is faced with costly medical bills after unintentionally receiving care from an out-of-network provider.

The End Surprise Billing Act would protect patients experiencing a medical emergency from being charged more than in-network rates for emergency care and provide patients scheduling services with more information about potential out-of-pocket costs.

Brown will be joined by Amber Jamison, a Northeast Ohio nurse, and Linda Warino, ONA District 3 executive director.

