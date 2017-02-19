Staff report

NILES

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the Feb. 10 death of his 5-week-old son.

The suspect, Matthew Lee Wilson, was arrested Saturday in Minerva by Niles police detectives.

Wilson is being held without bond in the Trumbull County Jail, according to a Niles police press release. He is scheduled for a video court arraignment Tuesday.

Niles police said that the Niles Fire Department and Lane Ambulance responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Bellair Court at about 2:19 p.m. Feb. 10 for what was reported as a baby with a heart condition.

The child was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died.

A press release issued by police on Saturday says Akron Children’s called police Feb. 11 to report a case of possible abuse in reference to one of its patients. Soon after that, a joint investigation by Niles police detectives, Trumbull County Children’s Services and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office was initiated.