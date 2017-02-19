Associated Press

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa

A western Iowa jail inmate from the Mahoning Valley who is infected with HIV has been charged with felony assault after officials say he threw a carton of his urine on a detention officer in Council Bluffs.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 52-year-old Charles Perkins, of Youngstown, Ohio, is charged with assault by inmate with bodily fluids or secretion. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Police say the incident occurred Feb. 8 at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Investigators say Perkins told them he intended to throw the urine on another inmate, but his aim was off and hit the jail officer.

The officer is being evaluated for HIV exposure.

Perkins' public defender declined to comment about the case.