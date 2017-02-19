Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

All of the tickets for feminist Gloria Steinem's Youngstown State University Centofanti Symposium in Stambaugh Auditorium have been distributed.

The lecture by a leader in the women’s rights movement will take place 7 p.m. March 28,

Meanwhile, YSU will welcome two additional featured speakers in Stambaugh Auditorium in April – Start-up Woman of the Year Robin Chase on April 3 for the Thomas Colloquium, and award-winning author Margaret Atwood on April 21 for the Skeggs Lecture.

The lectures are free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Tickets are available at the Stambaugh box office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com. Tickets for Chase’s presentation will be available starting Feb. 20, and tickets for Atwood’s appearance will be available starting March 10.