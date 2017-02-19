Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown location of Eastern Gateway Community College is helping to redevelop the city by growing into what may soon be a branch campus.

EGCC has locations throughout Columbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Jimmie Bruce, EGCC president, said the community college is becoming the fastest growing public college in Ohio with 5,700 students now enrolled and an anticipated 6,500 by the end of spring.

“In 2016, [EGCC] had largest number of graduates from the Youngstown-Warren area and we anticipate more in 2017,” he said. “We have students from 48 of the 50 states including Hawaii and Alaska.”

Bruce said Youngstown has truly become a separate campus.

“We are on our way to becoming a multi-campus college,” he said. “With all of the activity we have going on, we got the Ohio Department of Higher Education to approve our Youngstown designation as a branch campus.”

