JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU men end skid, defeat Northern Kentucky



Originally Published: 11:46 p.m., February 18, 2017 and  Updated 11:46 p.m., February 18, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN — Cameron Morse’s 20 points led five Penguins in double figures as Youngstown State defeated Northern Kentucky, 81-77 in Horizon League action Saturday at the Beeghly Center.

“Senior Night” marked the 2,200th —YSU is now 1,074-1,126— all-time for the men’s program as they broke a five-game tailspin and won for the very first time in February.

Morse, who did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes of action, also added seven assists and five rebounds while Matt Donlan (14 points), Jorden Kaufman (12 points), Braun Hartfield (12 points) and Francisco Santiago (10 points) also hit double figures for YSU (11-18, 5-11).

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes