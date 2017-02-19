— Cameron Morse’s 20 points led five Penguins in double figures as Youngstown State defeated Northern Kentucky, 81-77 in Horizon League action Saturday at the Beeghly Center.

“Senior Night” marked the 2,200th —YSU is now 1,074-1,126— all-time for the men’s program as they broke a five-game tailspin and won for the very first time in February.

Morse, who did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes of action, also added seven assists and five rebounds while Matt Donlan (14 points), Jorden Kaufman (12 points), Braun Hartfield (12 points) and Francisco Santiago (10 points) also hit double figures for YSU (11-18, 5-11).