YOUNGSTOWN — John LaPlante, chief information officer at the Youngstown City School District, is one of three people from across the U.S. to be nominated for an Illuminator of the Year Award.

LaPlante, who came to the school district in January after 12 years as executive director of the Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System, was nominated in November by several colleagues both locally and nationally.

Illuminate Education is an Irvine, Calif.-based company that specializes in software and other services that allow educators to make data-driven decisions. More than 14,000 schools, 1,600 school districts and 5 million students use it.

This is the first time the company has presented this award, which will go to an educator and administrator for the outstanding work he or she has done in the use of Illuminate software.

“I’m extremely humbled to even be considered for the award,” LaPlante said. “I know we are doing some amazing things with the program, but so are many other districts across the country.”

“Just in the short time that John has been with our district, he’s done some extraordinary things through the use of data,” said Krish Mohip. YCSD’s chief executive officer.

