— It was the kind of night where fundamentals would’ve earned a win for the Youngstown State women.

But offensive miscues and poor foul shooting were two big factors in a home loss to Wright State. The Penguins (9-18, 5-11 Horizon League) fell 68-64 to the Raiders (22-5, 14-1).

22 turnovers as opposed to seven from Wright State led to a 27-11 discrepancy in points off turnovers. WSU also won the second-chance points battle 12-3.

What’s more, YSU came into the game 12th in the nation in free-throw percentage but shot just 6-of-12 from the stripe in the loss.

“We make our regular free-throw percentage we win,” YSU head coach John Barnes said.