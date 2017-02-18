JOBS
Trump motorcade hit by 2x4, 5 students face charges



Published: Sat, February 18, 2017 @ 10:10 p.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle in President Donald Trump's motorcade was struck by a "2x4" and five middle-school students are now facing charges.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement Saturday that the incident happened Friday about 1:45 p.m.

Officers assisting the U.S. Secret Service reported that a vehicle in the motorcade had been struck by what was believed to be a small, hard object.

Several members of the motorcade returned to the scene after completing the motorcade to look for witnesses and objects along the roadway.

A child from a local middle school confessed to throwing the wood at the motorcade and also implicated four additional students.

Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney's Office.

