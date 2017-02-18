WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As he seeks to get his struggling administration back on track, President Donald Trump is interviewing at least four potential candidates to serve as his new national security adviser.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the president will interview his acting adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg; a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton; Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster; and the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen.

Trump, who is spending the weekend at his private Palm Beach club, could potentially talk to a few others, Spicer said today. Trump is also planning to talk with several foreign leaders Sunday, and will have a health care strategy meeting.

Trump is working to replace ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump's first choice – retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward – turned down the offer.

The president tweeted this morning he "will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House." Trump also planned a campaign rally later this afternoon, and he continued his Twitter attacks against the news media.

Finding a new national security adviser has proved challenging for the president. He had also expressed interest in former CIA Director David Petraeus, but Spicer said Petraeus was no longer under consideration.