MASSILLON — The public is invited to join the Ohio State University Extension at the RG Drage Career and Technical Center, 2800 Richville Drive SW, March 25 for a conference devoted to small farms.

The conference will give participants the opportunity to learn from various professionals and industry leaders on the topics surrounding small-farm management.

Sessions will cover horticulture, livestock, management, marketing, and natural resources.

Registration is 8 to 9 a.m. and informational sessions will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Along with the sessions, a trade show will take place throughout the day and morning refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $60, with available discounts for students and those that attend the Women in Ag conference the day before. The deadline to register is March 17.

Registration information can be found at agnr.osu.edu/small-farm-programs. For questions, contact Rory Lewandowski at 330-264-8722 or lewandowski.11@osu.edu.