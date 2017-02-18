BROOKFIELD — William Sawtelle said he’s starting to become concerned about two injection wells proposed by Highland Field Services of Pittsburgh for property near his home on Merwin Chase Road.

Sawtelle said people came to his house Thursday to test his well water in preparation for drilling a well. When he asked a few questions, he learned they were talking about an injection well, which injects the wastewater from oil and gas drilling thousands of feet underground for disposal.

His home, about 1 mile northwest of Brookfield Center, uses well water, which causes Sawtelle the greatest concern over potential dangers of an injection well coming to the open fields behind him.

Walter Wolanin of Warren-Sharon Road to the south of the proposed site said he has concerns about injection wells because many township residents draw their drinking water from wells on their property.

He assumes the township will address the issue with a meeting, he said.

“I put a lot of trust and belief in the trustees,” he said. “I look to them for the safety of our community."

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com