« News Home

Police wrangle pigs, other animals from Mansfield home



Published: Sat, February 18, 2017 @ 5:45 p.m.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police had to become urban cowboys to wrangle pigs and other animals from a home in the city.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that officers were making a well-being check Friday on children in the home in response to a tip. Officer Sarah Mosier Napier says they found “deplorable” conditions, with a variety of animals.

With help from the Humane Society of Richland County, authorities removed two pot-bellied pigs, five snakes, a dog and a lizard. Police say mice scampered across the floors.

Authorities placed children ages 1, 3 and 17 years with relatives and charged three adults at the home with child endangering.

Officer Heath Underwood said wrestling a pig was a first for him. Sweating, he said he would skip his workout.

