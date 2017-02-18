MUNICH (AP) — America's commitment to NATO is "unwavering," U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said today, reassuring allies about the direction the Trump administration might take but leaving open questions about where Washington saw its relationship with the European Union and other international organizations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for strengthening a range of multilateral bodies – the EU, NATO and the United Nations – and lauded the benefits of "a free, independent press."

In his first foreign trip as vice president, Pence sought immediately to address concerns raised by President Donald Trump's earlier comments questioning whether NATO was "obsolete."

Pence told the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of diplomats and defense officials: "I bring you this assurance: The United States of America strongly supports NATO and will be unwavering in our commitment to our trans-Atlantic alliance."

"Your struggles are our struggles. Your success is our success," Pence said. "And ultimately, we walk into the future together."

Merkel, speaking before Pence, told him and other leaders that "acting together strengthens everyone."