CLEVELAND (AP) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has found that a Cleveland airport employee was apparently demoted in retaliation for alerting officials to runway snowplowing problems and should be reinstated to his former position.

Mary Ann Howe, an OSHA assistant regional administrator, wrote in a recent letter that a preliminary finding from the agency’s investigation suggests Abdul-Malik Ali was warranted in blowing the whistle on inadequate staffing and a lack of de-icing chemicals on snow removal crews in recent winters at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Cleveland.com reported.

Howe said the agency’s findings are not yet final. The city has 10 business days to provide additional evidence supporting its position. The OSHA has also invited the city to propose a settlement.

A city spokesman declined to comment.