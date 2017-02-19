— Pierce Crawford capped his most unusual week by scoring the winning goal in Saturday’s shootout at the Covelli Centre.

In the fourth round, the newest Youngstown Phantom went top shelf to beat Team USA goaltender Ryan Ullan for the only goal of the shootout, giving the Phantoms a 3-2 victory.

“I was just trying to shoot high,” Crawford said, downplaying the winning shot. “It’s a good team win.”

On Monday, Crawford was an assistant captain and leading scorer for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL’s Western Conference. By Wednesday after a long solo drive to Ohio, he was practicing at The Ice Zone in Boardman after being traded for forward Noah Lalonde plus three draft picks.