YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Democratic Party met today to endorse candidates in Youngstown and Struthers.

In Youngstown, the party endorsed Mayor John A. McNally for re-election over Jamael Tito Brown, a former council president and 3rd Ward councilman, and city Magistrate Anthony Sertick over Carla Baldwin for municipal court judge.

The party also endorsed Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, for council president. There are five candidates in that primary with four of them seeking the endorsement.

In Struthers, the party backed James E. Lanzo for municipal court judge over two other candidates.

For the three council at-large seats in Struthers, the party endorsed incumbents Michael Patrick and Joseph Rudzik and newcomer Anne M. Wilson.

In the 1st Ward, incumbent Tony Fire was endorsed, and incumbent Carol A. Crytzer won the endorsement in the 2nd Ward.

