AUSTINTOWN — A flu-shot clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Mahoning County District Board of Health office, 50 Westchester Drive. No appointment is needed. People unable to attend the walk-in clinic can call the health board at 330-270-2855, ext. 125 and to make an appointment.

The U.S. Centers from Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone older than 6 months should get an influenza vaccine.

Most private insurances are accepted. Participants are urged to bring their insurance cards, driver’s license, and Medicare and Medicaid cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed. Flu shots are free with most insurances.

Available flu vaccines and their costs are: Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains) and Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains), short needle intra-dermal, are both $40; and the high-dose trivalent (for people 65 and older), $55. The nasal spray influenza vaccine is not available