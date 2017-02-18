YOUNGSTOWN — Matt Vinzant grew up on Cleveland’s East Side in a single-parent household, which often entailed living in homeless shelters and housing projects while being exposed to a culture of drugs and violence.

Amid the turmoil and instability that pockmarked much of his childhood, however, Vinzant also lived briefly with a man and his family who set a positive example and encouraged him to attend college.

“It changed my life,” recalled Vinzant, referring to an Introduction to Organizing course he took at Kent State University, which primed him to delve into community-organization efforts, such as going door to door organizing people to vote and running a voter-registration program.

Vinzant shared some of his neighborhood organization skills with about two dozen people who attended a four-hour community conversation today in Youngstown State University’s Cushwa Hall.



The session examined ways to improve safety, employment, health, education and other key issues that affect numerous families and neighborhoods against a backdrop of what many see as racist policies, procedures and legislation that create or contribute to many of the city’s major problems.

Also discussed was the likely impact of state and federal governments.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com