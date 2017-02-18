JOBS
Central Ohio man killed in skiing accident



Published: Sat, February 18, 2017 @ 4:44 p.m.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old central Ohio man has been killed in a skiing accident.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that John Carney of Gahanna was pronounced dead from his injuries Friday at a hospital after being transported from the Snow Trails resort by the Washington Township fire department.

Witnesses told authorities that Carney hit a pole at high rate of speed while trying to avoid two other skiers.

Snow Trails general manager Scott Crislip said the staff offered its condolences to Carney’s loved ones.

