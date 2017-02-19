A 12-bout amateur card featuring boxers from three area gyms is set for March 4 at St’s. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Center on North Belle Vista in Youngstown.

Titled “March Badness” and sponsored by Lights Out Management and J.L. Ellis Commercial, Industrial and Residential Construction, the event will assist in fundraising efforts for the area’s Rescue Mission and the Frank Kaydo Sr. athletic scholarship at Youngstown State.

Kaydo’s son, Frank Jr., is an Austintown native who played football for the Penguins from 1996-99 and was a member of its 1997 Division I-AA national championship and 1999 runner-up squads.

“This is the first of three shows that we hope to do in 2017 and to date, have donated over $54,000 to the area’s needy and a variety of non-profit organizations,” said Mike Cefalde of Lights Out Management. “We have 12 very competitive bouts with all boxers evenly matched. The good thing about this card is the fact that all area gyms are expected to take part as they showcase some of the top amateur boxing talent from the area.”