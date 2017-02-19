— After a slow start initially, the Boardman High School girls basketball team ignited for a 16-point halftime lead in Saturday’s 68-42 Division I tournament victory.

“It was a great victory for us,” said Boardman head coach Jeff Hammerton whose team advances to a game against Austintown Fitch on Thursday. “They jumped on us with the first couple of buckets right away.



“And we responded,” Hammerton said. “What we did great this game versus the last two times we played them, when they were real tight games, is we moved the ball really well and that was the goal, spacing and ball movement did the job.”

Boardman beat Harding three times this season after knocking them out of the tournament last season.