CANFIELD — Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, will register adult students for free daytime Adult Basic Education and General Educational Development classes at 9 a.m. March 13.

Classes include study for the GED test as well as brush-up before entering a career program or for college. You must be on time and plan to stay 41⁄2 hours. Spring day classes begin March 20 and are from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

In addition, the Youngstown ABLE program will offer free GED classes for adults beginning March 20. Registration will be at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., at 9 a.m. March 1, March 8 and March 15. Evening registration will be at Choffin at 4:30 p.m. March 1, March 8, and March 15.