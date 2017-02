GREENVILLE, PA.

Thiel College has issued a matching challenge fundraiser for alumni and friends for its annual Match Day on Tuesday.

The event supports the Thiel Fund, and funds will be made available in response to gifts from alumni and friends of the college.

If there are more than 300 donors, the college will offer $50,000 in matching gifts.

For information go to www.bit.ly/TCperfectmatch.