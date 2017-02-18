BOARDMAN — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley received charity of its own tonight during the organization’s annual fundraiser dinner at Antone’s Banquet Centre on Market Street.

Ticket sales for the event and donations made to the mission during the event will go toward funding the construction of a new building for the mission. The current building – on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near downtown Youngstown – is 85 years old and is in constant need of repair, according to the Rescue Mission’s fundraising appeal.

The city deeded a 17.5 acre parcel to the mission in 2010 for the construction of a new building in the former South Side Park off Bellview Avenue. The land can accommodate the 50,000-square-foot facility that mission administrators hope to build.

Lynn Wyant, the mission’s director of development, said the organization needed about $4 million dollars in order to begin construction. Outside economic development organizations have agreed to match the $4 million dollars if the Rescue Mission hits its goal.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com