YOUNGSTOWN — In a meeting with employees this morning, leadership from Steward Health Care said there's no plans to close Northside Medical Center on Gypsy Lane.

The for-profit, physician-owned health care company based in Boston bought eight hospitals from Community Health Systems including ValleyCare Health System of Ohio and Sharon Regional Health System.

"We are here not to continue to cut services," said Dr. Michael Callum, executive vice president of Steward. "We are here to grow the business. We are here to bring patients back to this hospital."

Steward officials are having a number of meetings with hospital employees today at Northside, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital to discuss the sale and answer questions.

