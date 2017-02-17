JOBS
New Niles firefighters' pact calls for no raises



Published: Fri, February 17, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

NILES — City council, in special session today, unanimously approved a two-year contract with Niles firefighters containing no wage increases.

“Our wages were frozen in 2009, and we haven’t had a pay increase since,” said Lt. Bill Santell, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 320. The 32-member local earlier voted to ratify the agreement. It had been working under the previous contract that expired in 2014. The new package runs through 2018.

At its conclusion, firefighters will have gone nine years without a pay increase. In addition, union members will pay percentages of their health care premiums at 2.5 percent this year and 5 percent next year.

Previously, members had the choice of contributing to their health care premiums or participating in a wellness program.

Council also unanimously accepted a fact-finding report affecting city patrolmen represented by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Council members declined to discuss particulars of the report, and an FOP representative could not be reach for comment late tonight.

