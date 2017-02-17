WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Michel, an affable Illinois congressman who served as leader of the Republican House minority for 14 years and was skilled at seeking compromise critical in getting many initiatives of two Republican presidents through Congress, died today. He was 93.

A former staffer of Michel's, Mike Johnson, said he died this morning.

Michel's skill at seeking compromise with the Democrats was critical in helping Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush pursue their agendas during their presidential terms.

Michel served 19 terms in the GOP minority and retired one election too soon to be part of the GOP House majority that swept into power in 1994. He stood on the sidelines as an ebullient Newt Gingrich of Georgia took the role of House speaker. Gingrich praised Michel that day, but had considered him too pliable and conciliatory with the Democrats while he was Republican leader.

But year after year, Michel had been faced with cutting deals with the Democratic majority. He admitted at a GOP fundraiser in 1994 that it was bittersweet to leave office just before Republicans took control of the House.

"There are times when I feel like a small boy who has dutifully eaten his spinach and broccoli but who leaves the dinner table before mom brings in the strawberry shortcake," Michel told a crowd of Republicans.

In one of the more ironic developments at the Capitol, the offices of the House speaker were dedicated to Michel and called the Robert H. Michel Rooms.

The current House speaker who occupies those offices, Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in a statement: "What a life well-lived by this great and gracious man. Today the members of the House – past and present – mourn with the family and friends of our former colleague and leader."