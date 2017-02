SALEM

Salem Public Library, 821 E State St., will offer a class on basic flower arrangement techniques and guidelines from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Quaker Room.

The free class will be led by John Burkey, owner of Quaker Corner Flowers and Gifts, Inc.

Registration is required by going to www.salem.lib.oh.us or calling the library at 330-332-0042.