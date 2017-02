BOARDMAN

Greenbriar Health Center will host a chili cook-off from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Orange Spot Bistro, 8064 South Ave.

Competitors can register by calling Melissa Yuschak at 330-727-1540, or Janette Neal at 330-413-5440 by Feb. 24. Donations for the basket raffle are being accepted.

Proceeds will go to local CPR and first-aid training and education provided by the American Heart Association.